The G7 will allocate 260 million euros for the restoration of the Chernobyl shelter

The G7 countries plan to allocate 260 million euros for the restoration of the New Safe Confinement at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The protective structure was damaged by a Russian drone strike in February 2025. At the same time, the total cost of the restoration is estimated at at least 500 million euros.

The G7 countries have announced their intention to allocate 260 million euros for the restoration of the New Safe Confinement at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. This refers to the protective structure over the destroyed fourth reactor unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which is designed to contain the spread of radioactive substances. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, citing First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that this decision should help restore nuclear safety at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. It was compromised following a Russian strike on the containment structure. “The G7 countries have announced their intention to allocate 260 million euros for the restoration of the New Safe Confinement at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant,” the ministry stated.

How Much Will the Containment Restoration Cost?

According to preliminary estimates, at least 500 million euros are needed for the complete restoration of the structure. Thus, the amount announced by the G7 countries covers only a portion of the necessary costs. The New Safe Confinement was damaged by a Russian drone in February 2025. The structure was built over the fourth reactor, which was destroyed during the 1986 accident. It is designed to isolate hazardous radioactive materials and protect the environment from their spread.

According to estimates by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, restoring the containment structure will cost approximately 500 million euros. This amount covers the extensive work required to restore the structure to proper condition and ensure its protective functions.

Britain and Germany Are Also Allocating Funds

Earlier, the United Kingdom and Germany announced financial assistance for the restoration of the containment structure. The British government pledged to provide 17 million pounds sterling—more than 20 million euros. These funds are to be used to repair the damaged containment structure. Germany, for its part, plans to allocate 50 million euros for this work. Thus, several of Ukraine’s international partners are joining the effort to restore the containment structure.

Restoring the structure is crucial for nuclear safety not only in Ukraine but throughout Europe. The damaged containment must continue to reliably isolate the destroyed reactor and prevent the spread of radioactive materials.

At the same time, the G7’s announced contribution of 260 million euros does not yet cover the entire funding need. According to preliminary estimates, at least 500 million euros are needed to restore the New Safe Confinement. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The British government has pledged £17 million to repair the protective shelter and ventilation systems at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which were damaged by a Russian drone strike. This was reported by The Independent. The Russian Federation is an aggressor state waging a full-scale war against Ukraine.

During a visit to Kyiv, German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider expressed his readiness to help Ukraine repair the damage to the protective shell covering the destroyed fourth reactor unit at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

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