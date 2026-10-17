The ASEAN Specialized Meteorological Centre has activated a level-three alert for the southern part of the region due to thick smoke from fires in Indonesia. The haze is disrupting daily life in several Southeast Asian countries, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Highest warning level

Level three is the highest in the centre's four-level warning system. It is used when there is a high risk of severe transboundary haze, with moderately dense or dense smoke observed over a large area for at least two consecutive days.

According to the centre, it has already issued two level-three warnings this year. The prolonged period of air pollution has led to school closures, an increase in respiratory illnesses and restrictions on outdoor activities in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and East Timor.

On Saturday, Singapore ranked second and Kuala Lumpur third in IQAir's ranking of the world's most polluted major cities. Readings in both cities were assessed as very hazardous.

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Measures in Indonesia and neighbours' response

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency reported that 2.4 tonnes of dry ice were dispersed from an aircraft at one of the main airports in South Sumatra province in an attempt to disperse the haze. The agency said that the smoke was worsening visibility, disrupting aviation operations and affecting residents' health.

In Dili, the capital of East Timor, and other parts of the country, air pollution remained unhealthy. Authorities warned that the situation could worsen and closed schools.

Singapore said it would send warnings to seven Indonesian companies that the country's government identified as responsible for the fires. They include timber and pulp suppliers on Sumatra: Bumi Andalas Permai, Bumi Mekar Hijau and SBA Wood Industries.

Discussion at ASEAN level

Philippine Foreign Ministry spokesperson for ASEAN Dominic Xavier Imperial said the haze issue would be discussed at meetings ahead of the ASEAN summit scheduled for November in Manila.

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