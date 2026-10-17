In Australia, cosmetics company Napoleon Perdis has reported a breach of the personal data of approximately 339,055 customers. As ABC News reports, the company learned in June about a cyberattack on Retail Express, a third-party provider whose services it used to store customer records.

Access to the system lasted for months

In August 2026, Retail Express confirmed to Napoleon Perdis that an unauthorized party had access to the system from November 2025 to June 2026. According to the company, the incident affects customers whose records were stored before June 2025.

The unauthorized party gained access to customers' names, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, postal addresses, and purchase histories.

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Payment data was not stored

Napoleon Perdis stated that the system did not store bank account or payment card details, nor passwords for accounts on the napoleonperdis.com website. The company's current online store was not affected, it said.

The company said the incident had been contained and the system permanently shut down. Customers were advised to beware of fraudulent calls and emails claiming to be from Napoleon Perdis and to monitor transactions in their bank accounts. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner was informed about the breach.

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