In South Korea, the state Communications Standards Commission received 17,378 sexually explicit video materials created using deepfake technology for review from January to August. This is more than in all of 2025, when the regulator received 15,808 such cases for review.

Increase in materials under review

As Korea Herald reports, the data were provided to lawmaker Lee Yong-hee of the ruling Democratic Party. The figure for eight months was nearly 9.9% higher than the total number of such cases in 2025.

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The number of video materials referred to the regulator for review increased over several years: from 1,913 in 2021 to 3,574 in 2022 and 7,187 in 2023. In 2024, it reached 23,109 cases, while in 2025 it fell to 15,808.

Call to protect victims

Lee Yong-hee said that exceeding last year's annual figure in just eight months requires a thorough assessment of the situation and response mechanisms. He called for effective measures to prevent the spread of such content and protect victims.

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