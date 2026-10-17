Pope Leo XIV will be discharged on Saturday, October 17, from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital in Italy, where he had been recovering after lung surgery. The pontiff is expected to leave the medical facility early in the second half of the day and return to the Vatican, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Post-surgery condition

Leo XIV is 71 years old. He had been in hospital since Tuesday, October 13, when doctors removed part of his right lung to remove a cancerous tumor.

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In a medical note released by the Vatican, doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora said that the decision to discharge him was made after assessing blood test results, a morning chest X-ray and the overall clinical picture.

Angelus prayer

The Vatican said that on Sunday the pontiff will recite the Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartments. The pope usually delivers this prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace. Previously, John Paul II and Francis recited the prayer from the windows of their hospital rooms while hospitalized at Gemelli Hospital.

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