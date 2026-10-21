In Italy, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini will face a rival in the battle for the leadership of the right-wing League party at its extraordinary congress in Milan this week. As ANSA English reports, the challenger is Senator and former Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia.

Support from delegates

On Wednesday, Garavaglia officially became a candidate for the leadership position, securing the support of 80 delegates. Those supporting his candidacy include Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana.

Salvini, 53, has led the party since 2013. At that time, he took over the movement, which was called the Northern League, and removed the word “Northern” from its name to boost the party’s support across the country.

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Criticism of the party’s course

Salvini has faced criticism from moderate party members dissatisfied with its continued shift to the right. Others believe that the League should return to its traditional focus on northern Italy.

The Northern League was founded in 1989 by the late Umberto Bossi, who united regional parties. Initially, the movement advocated for the independence of northern Italy — the Republic of Padania — under the slogan “Roma Ladrona” (“Thieving Rome”). The party later softened its demands, focusing on calls for greater autonomy for the country’s wealthier northern regions.

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