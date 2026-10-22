In many ports along the Adriatic Sea in Italy, fishing vessels have stopped going out to sea. Fishermen have gone on strike to protest high fuel prices.

The Italian cooperative movement Confcooperative is demanding that measures be taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers in response to high diesel fuel prices. In the meantime, fishing vessels in many Adriatic ports have come to a standstill, and sirens are sounding in protest.

It is reported that the strike arose spontaneously within fishing communities and is centered in the Northern Adriatic. According to Confcooperative, the cost of fuel for fishermen in some cases exceeds 60% of their operating expenses.

The protests have had the greatest impact in the regions of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, and Molise.

This was reported by ANSA.

Fuel prices in Europe have risen sharply — The Local Sweden.

Rising fuel prices have strengthened the far right in Europe — France 24.

Poland raised fuel price caps for October 10–12 — RMF24.

Poland has lowered fuel price caps for October 17–19 — RMF24.

Read us on