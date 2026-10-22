All demonstrations have been banned in Lyon on October 24 — Le Figaro

Authorities in Lyon, France, have banned all demonstrations on Saturday, October 24.

The decision was made following riots, looting, and clashes with police during the protests on October 17.

The Rhône Department Prefecture cited new calls for protests and the risk of renewed violence as reasons for the ban.

Following the previous unrest, a curfew was also imposed in downtown Lyon: every evening from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Source: Le Figaro.

In France, protests that began among high school students over the state of public schools have grown into a nationwide movement in just a few weeks. Trade unions, public sector workers, and others dissatisfied with living conditions in the country have joined the demonstrations.

During a visit to Qatar, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Donald Trump and other foreign leaders are making comments about the street unrest in France that are “as unacceptable as they are foolish.” The French president said that manipulative information is being spread in the wake of Saturday’s unrest.

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