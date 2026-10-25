Poland issues second-level warning for strong winds — Interia

Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) has issued a second-level warning due to strong winds in the Sudetes foothills. In areas near Jelenia Góra and Wałbrzych, gusts may reach 90 km/h, Interia reports.

Where the strongest gusts are expected

On Sunday, winds in Poland will be moderate, locally strong and gusty. In the west of the country, gusts may reach 65 km/h, while in foothill areas they may reach up to 85 km/h. The strongest wind is forecast in the Sudetes foothills.

In the high mountains of the Carpathians, gusts may reach 100 km/h, and on the peaks of the Sudetes, up to 120 km/h. The wind is expected to begin weakening in the evening. First-level warnings have been issued for the coast, southern Poland, Podhale and the Bieszczady Mountains.

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Rain, snow and fog

In regions under the first-level warning, the average wind speed may reach 35 km/h, with gusts up to 75 km/h. These warnings are in effect on Sunday from 08:00 to 18:00.

A zone of rain, locally moderate, will move from the west toward central Poland. In the west and northwest, total precipitation may reach 15 mm. Rain mixed with snow and snow are forecast in the Tatras, and overnight into Monday, the snow cover there may increase by about 12 cm. Up to 6 cm of snow is expected in the Żywiec Beskids.

At night in the Tatras, strong winds may cause snowstorms and drifting snow. Thunderstorms are possible along the coast in the second half of the night, while early in the day, fog with visibility of up to 300 metres was forecast in some places in eastern Poland.

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