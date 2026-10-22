The District Prosecutor’s Office in Gliwice, Poland, has launched an investigation into an attempt to recruit a person to set fire to the Flytronic S.A. facility. A reward of $30,000 was offered for the arson, RMF24 reports. The proceedings were opened after media reports about the attempt emerged.

Recruitment via Telegram

According to the prosecutor’s office, the attempt to persuade a person to commit arson may have taken place in October 2026 in the Telegram chat “Belsatushchyna.” The person who, according to investigators, attempted to carry out the recruitment has not been identified.

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The case concerns incitement to commit a prohibited act consisting of activities in favor of foreign intelligence. According to the prosecutor’s office, the unidentified perpetrator may have sought to persuade another person to commit such an act in exchange for remuneration.

The case is being handled by the Internal Security Agency

The investigation has been assigned to officers of the Katowice branch of Poland’s Internal Security Agency. Flytronic S.A. operates in the field of advanced technologies and is associated, in particular, with the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

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