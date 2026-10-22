Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that during a meeting with U.S. representative Steve Witkoff, the Russian leader did not hand over any documents containing proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Moscow has noted an increase in contacts from certain European capitals, whose representatives are trying to ascertain what is happening in the negotiation process regarding Ukraine.

At the same time, according to Peskov, the Russian side has not heard any statements expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue that takes Russia’s interests into account.

Thus, the Kremlin denied that Vladimir Putin had handed over documents to Steve Witkoff containing Russian proposals for ending the war in Ukraine, while at the same time acknowledging contacts with European countries.

Peskov made this statement in a comment to Russian propagandists.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin asked U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to convey words of gratitude to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her efforts in the humanitarian sphere.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance agreed with President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “humanitarian.”

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