In the United States, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg endorsed independent candidate Seth Bodnar in Montana’s Senate race, despite Democratic Party candidate Alana Bankhead also running. The Hill reports.

Buttigieg said that the best leaders he had worked with in military service and government cared more about results than personal recognition, and called Bodnar one such person. He acknowledged that he does not share all of the independent candidate’s positions, but emphasized his service to the country.

Endorsement of an independent candidate

In his statement, Buttigieg said that Montana deserves a senator who will fight corruption in Washington, protect reproductive freedoms, work with members of the other party to reduce costs, and deliver results. According to him, Bodnar will be such a senator.

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Bodnar has already received endorsements from a number of Democrats, including former Montana Senator Jon Tester. Montana Democratic Party Chair Shannon O’Brien stepped down earlier this month and also endorsed the independent candidate.

Three candidates in the race

Bankhead has repeatedly been urged to withdraw from the election to clear the field for Bodnar, but she has refused. The outlet notes that even if she withdrew from the race, state law would require the Democratic Party to nominate another candidate.

According to the Decision Desk HQ polling average as of Friday morning, Alme had 41.9% support, Bodnar had 29.4%, and Bankhead had 17.1%. Decision Desk HQ rates this Senate race as “likely Republican.”

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