US President Donald Trump said he may move dozens of journalists covering the White House to another location. In a Truth Social post, he denied reports that he allegedly intended to remove the briefing room in order to restore the historic pool beneath it, but allowed for moving members of the press to a “less irritating place.”

The idea of relocating journalists

As Al Jazeera reports, The New York Times previously wrote that Trump had discussed with his former spokesperson Karoline Leavitt the possibility of moving journalists out of the James S. Brady Briefing Room. According to the publication, the proposal was not implemented during her tenure, which ended on August 27.

In a Friday interview with HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Leavitt confirmed that Trump is considering the idea of restoring the pool. According to her, he may want to return it to its original appearance, although she does not know whether the plan will be implemented.

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The pool beneath the briefing room

The indoor pool in the West Wing of the White House was built in 1933 for President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had polio and swam to ease pain. In the 1970s, during the presidency of Richard Nixon, a floor for the briefing room was installed over the pool due to the growing number of journalists at the White House. The pool itself remains beneath the briefing room.

Dispute with the media

Trump’s statement came amid strained relations between him and the media covering his activities. Last month, Trump barred journalists from CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO from access to the White House. A US federal judge ruled that the decision likely violated the Constitution, after which the White House restored access for representatives of those media outlets. The Trump administration continues to appeal the court ruling.

Also, during an Oval Office event on Tuesday, Trump sharply addressed The Independent correspondent Andrew Feinberg when he tried to ask a question. The episode was shared on the White House’s social media accounts.

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