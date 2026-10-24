More than 400,000 people took part in protests in France on October 24 over school funding and the sharp rise in the cost of living. According to the Interior Ministry, a total of 410,000 people joined the demonstrations, including 110,000 in Paris. The CGT trade union said that nearly 800,000 people participated nationwide, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The Paris march was initially peaceful, but near its end, close to Porte de Vincennes, some protesters began throwing objects at law enforcement officers. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. The Paris prosecutor's office reported 64 arrests in connection with the demonstration; 40 of those detained remained in police custody. Six minors were among those arrested.

Clashes in other cities

According to French media, police also used tear gas in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Strasbourg, and water cannons in Nice and Nantes. In Marseille, clashes occurred near the march's endpoint; law enforcement officers used tear gas against several dozen people.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez had earlier announced the deployment of up to 70,000 law enforcement officers across the country. They were to be supported by helicopters, armored vehicles and water cannons. In Paris, the demonstration route was restricted to the southeastern part of the city, preventing it from reaching the center.

Demands of students and workers

The protest movement began last month with a rally over staff shortages at a school southeast of Paris and later spread across the country. Students are demanding improved conditions at educational institutions, while workers are seeking higher wages and pensions.

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Student groups are calling for the creation of 250,000 additional places in higher education institutions, an end to selection through the national Parcoursup admissions system, an increase in the number of teachers, and repairs to schools and universities. Other demands include increasing student grants by 200 euros per month and freezing rent in public student housing.

According to the Education Ministry, public secondary education institutions lost 15.4 million teaching hours in the 2024–2025 academic year because absent teachers were not replaced. This amounted to 7.5% of planned teaching time. At the same time, energy prices in France in September were 21.3% higher than a year earlier, while annual inflation reached 3.1%.

Restrictions and closures in Paris

Authorities banned demonstrations in a number of cities, including Lyon, Nice and Montpellier. Trade unions criticized these restrictions, calling them a violation of constitutionally protected freedom of expression.

In Paris, the Louvre, the Musée d'Orsay, the Picasso Museum and the Grand Palais were closed amid the risk of unrest. Organizers of the Art Basel contemporary art fair also canceled the weekend program after one day of opening to visitors.

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