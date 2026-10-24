Meloni announces deployment of 500 troops to Milan — France 24

In Milan, Italy, protesters took to the streets again on Saturday over the cost of living. Following protests a week earlier that were accompanied by looting and clashes with police, authorities deployed military personnel in different parts of the city, while luxury boutiques were boarded up. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the deployment of an additional 500 troops to the city and the introduction of tougher penalties for minors.

Security measures in the centre

As France 24 reports, police said that minors made up a significant share of participants in last week's violent protests. Surveillance helicopters circled above the central Piazza del Duomo.

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Patrols and water cannon

Military personnel patrolled the centre in groups alongside military vehicles and a water cannon. Some visitors said they would leave central Milan if violence recurs. The new protests took place a week after the previous unrest in the city.

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