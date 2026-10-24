In Lisbon on Saturday, around 25,000 people, according to organizers’ estimates, took part in a protest against the rapid rise in housing rental costs. The largest march passed through the center of the Portuguese capital, from Marquês de Pombal Square toward the Old Town, RMF24 reports.

Protesters’ demands

The participants, most of whom were young people, demanded more affordable housing and measures against speculation in the real estate market. They chanted slogans including “Housing for all,” “A home is a human right,” and “We must fight speculation.”

The protesters noted that the average rental price in the capital already exceeds 21 euros per square meter. According to them, this makes having one’s own home unaffordable for many residents.

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Criticism of the government and police actions

Civic activist João Peixoto, who took part in the demonstration, criticized the center-right government of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. He stated that the authorities lack both ideas and the willingness to improve the situation of people who cannot afford either to buy or rent housing.

Saturday’s demonstrations were peaceful. At the same time, police intervened during protests on previous days; the Interior Ministry explained the use of force by attempts by participants to set up tents in squares. Similar actions also took place in Braga, Coimbra and Aveiro.

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