Tear gas was used during protests in French cities

Nationwide protests are continuing in France. In Paris, the demonstrations have so far remained peaceful, but in other cities across the country, clashes have broken out between protesters and law enforcement. During the clashes, police used tear gas.

“In Lyon, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier, and Nantes, police used tear gas against protesters,” the report states.

This occurred a few hours after Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warned: “We will not tolerate any violence or disturbance of public order.”

Throughout the day, the demonstration in Paris remained largely peaceful, but the authorities’ actions to suppress the protests sparked widespread outrage.

To maintain order during the new protests against the high cost of living, authorities deployed 70,000 law enforcement officers nationwide.

On Saturday afternoon, Laurent Nunes reported that 135 people had been detained. Weapons and dangerous items were also seized from the demonstrators, including metal and lead pellets, fireworks, slingshots, steel balls, homemade weapons, a katana sword, and airsoft guns.

He noted that this information is preliminary and may change throughout the day.

According to police, 110,000 people took part in the protest in Paris.

Storefronts throughout the city were boarded up, and the Louvre and d’Orsay museums were closed. A large contingent of special-purpose police blocked protesters’ access to the city’s ring road.

The main demonstration in the capital—which, by order of the authorities, was moved at the last minute to the southeastern outskirts of Paris—proceeded mostly peacefully, almost festively; even parents with young children attended the event, watching the proceedings from the sidelines.

This was reported by AFP.

Protests have erupted in France against Marine Le Pen’s party convention — France24.

School protests in France have grown into a nationwide movement — CBC World.

Nearly 8,000 people were detained in France during high school student protests.

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