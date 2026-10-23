In the United States, two former senior officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been charged with allegedly giving false testimony to Congress regarding their role in investigations involving Hunter Biden. As CNBC reports, 46-year-old Nikki Floris and 56-year-old Bradley Benavides surrendered on arrest warrants on Friday morning.

Justice Department and FBI statements

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Floris and Benavides allegedly falsely testified before Congress about their role in FBI investigations involving Hunter Biden. According to her, one of the former officials claimed to have learned about it only from Wikipedia, although evidence, according to Pirro, points to their involvement in shaping the public narrative about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the election.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the charges are linked to the ongoing investigation into the disbanded FBI Foreign Influence Task Force. According to him, both officials worked in the task force and testified that it was not involved in investigations concerning Hunter Biden. Patel noted that documents, correspondence from the time, and testimony from other individuals contradict those statements.

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Defense position

Nikki Floris’s lawyers called the charges unfounded and accused the administration of President Donald Trump of political calculation. In their view, the charges were brought years after the events described, ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, in order to advance a false political narrative.

The defense said that Floris worked as an FBI intelligence officer for nearly 20 years and announced its intention to defend her position in court.

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