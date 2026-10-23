Cyprus will purchase a second offshore patrol vessel from Israel, with the contract for its acquisition planned to be signed next week. Cyprus Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas told state broadcaster CyBC, Cyprus Mail reports.

The vessel will be similar to the Ioannides

According to Palmas, the new vessel will be similar to the Ioannides patrol ship, which is already operated by the naval forces of the Cyprus National Guard. The minister noted that after acquiring a second such vessel, the fleet will have two ships of the same type.

Palmas said the purchase is intended to strengthen Cyprus' operational capabilities and maritime security. He also said that Israeli media had previously reported on the planned deal.

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Modernisation of bases

According to the publication, Israel Shipyards and Rafael are reportedly close to concluding a €150 million agreement to supply Cyprus with naval vessels and weapons systems.

The minister also confirmed the signing of an agreement with a Greek company that will prepare a study on the modernisation of the naval base. Following the upgrade, it will be able to accommodate warships and submarines. Work at the naval base and the Andreas Papandreou air base is expected by Palmas to begin in late spring 2027.

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