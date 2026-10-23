Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said that the rules for people crossing checkpoints between the two parts of the island will not change following the country’s possible accession to the Schengen area. Cyprus Mail reports.

According to Kombos, the operation of the checkpoints is governed by European Union rules that will not change if Cyprus joins Schengen. He noted that some checks concern security and the identification of individuals, but such procedures are not border controls.

The entry-exit system issue

In Europe, doubts have been raised about the feasibility of Cyprus joining the Schengen area because of the operation of Tymbou Airport, also known as Ercan, and the checkpoints. The Cypriot government had stated that the new Schengen digital entry-exit system would not be introduced at these checkpoints.

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The article notes that under this approach, third-country nationals could enter or leave the Schengen area through Cyprus without the required administrative procedures. An alternative would be to apply the entry-exit system at nine checkpoints, but this creates a risk for the government of turning the Green Line into a hard border.

The decision depends on the EU Council

Kombos called the issue complicated but stressed that everyone who is currently entitled to cross into the free areas will retain that right after the country joins Schengen. In July, the European Commission confirmed a positive assessment of Cyprus’ readiness to join, but the final decision must be made by the EU Council.

Accession requires the unanimous consent of 25 EU states that are part of the Schengen area. Cyprus’ accession was not included on the agenda of the latest meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council; the next meeting is scheduled for December in Brussels.

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