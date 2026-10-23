During a meeting of EU member states’ ambassadors, Poland demanded that the ETS2 system be included in the ongoing review of the rules of the European ETS1 emissions trading system. Warsaw seeks either to halt the launch of ETS2 or at least postpone it until 2030, RMF24 reports.

Assessment of ETS2’s impact

The Polish delegation referred to a provision agreed at the EU summit a week earlier. It obliges the European Commission to update its assessment of the consequences of ETS2 for households and the economy. Poland is seeking the swift preparation of such an assessment, but at this stage has not presented specific proposals for changing the rules.

The launch of ETS2 is scheduled for 2028. According to RMF24, its introduction would mean higher prices for fuel and home heating. At the EU summit, Poland demanded that the system’s start be postponed until at least 2030, but no corresponding decision was made then.

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Support and objections

Poland’s position was supported by nine other states, including Italy, the Visegrád Group countries and Greece. Some of them directly advocated postponing ETS2, while others insisted that the issue be considered in further work on revising the rules. The European Commission confirmed that it was aware of the commitment adopted at the summit and would consider the issue a priority, but did not specify a deadline for completing the assessment.

At the same time, Denmark, Sweden and a number of other countries opposed extending the current ETS1 review to ETS2. They believe this could complicate negotiations and delay an agreement. By the end of October, the EU presidency is to submit the first technical draft of the ETS1 revision. After bilateral consultations in early November, a political compromise text is planned to be prepared by the end of the month, while the EU Council’s position is expected to be agreed on December 11.

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