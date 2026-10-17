Kuwait Airways cancelled two flights between Kuwait and Riyadh on October 10. These were flight KU775 from Kuwait to Riyadh and flight KU776 in the opposite direction — from Riyadh to Kuwait.

Reason for the cancellation

The carrier explained the cancellations by the closure of an airport due to the security situation. The text of the published statement does not specify which airport was closed, what caused the security situation, or how long the restrictions will last. It also provides no information about possible changes to the schedules of other flights.

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Carrier’s statement

As The Hindu reports, Kuwait Airways published a statement online on October 10. In it, the company announced the cancellation of both flights specifically on that day. The statement contains no additional information about passengers, alternative routes, or the further operation of flights KU775 and KU776.

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