The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has provisionally withdrawn charges against former senior Eskom officials Abram Masango and France Hlakudi in a case involving alleged fraud and corruption surrounding Kusile. At the same time, the agency said the charges would be reinstated, TimesLIVE reports.

Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame did not explain the reasons for the provisional withdrawal of the charges. The case has been before the courts for more than five years.

Contracts and other accused

The case initially involved five accused individuals. It concerned contracts with Tubular Construction Projects worth 745 million rand, which later increased to 1.4 billion rand. The prosecution alleges that Masango and Hlakudi received approximately 30 million rand in bribes.

Two other accused, Gadson Kgomoeswana and British citizen Thomas Lomas, admitted wrongdoing and were convicted under a plea and sentencing agreement. Lomas was extradited from the United Kingdom to take part in the case. Mamothame noted that, under the agreement, the convicted individuals must provide the prosecution with the necessary information as part of the criminal proceedings.

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Asset restraint remains in force

University of Pretoria law lecturer Llewelyn Curlewis suggested that prosecutors may be reviewing the evidence against Masango and Hlakudi. He noted that prolonged proceedings may make it more difficult to secure a conviction, as evidence may disappear and witnesses may forget the circumstances.

The provisional withdrawal of criminal charges does not halt the asset forfeiture process. In May 2021, the Asset Forfeiture Unit restrained assets with a total value of 1.4 billion rand, including properties in Bedfordview and Pretoria. According to Mamothame, the relevant court order will remain in force until it is set aside.

Through his lawyers, Masango described the decision as a relief after several difficult years for him and his family. He declined to comment on the circumstances of the case, the reasons for the withdrawal of the charges, and possible further proceedings.

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