Drone attacks in Sudan claim more than 160 lives — Al Jazeera

More than 160 people have been killed in Sudan as a result of a series of drone attacks in recent days, Al Jazeera reports. On Monday, drone strikes on Khartoum killed three children, said the Emergency Lawyers rights group, which monitors violence against civilians during the war in the country.

The deadliest of the recent strikes occurred on Sunday evening near a market in the town of Al-Dibab in West Kordofan state, controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). According to local residents and medics, a drone attacked a transport hub where people were waiting for transport home after market day. Eighty people were killed.

Another 47 injured people were taken to the nearby town of Al-Mujlad, where 30 of them later died of their injuries, an AFP source in the medical services said. The self-proclaimed RSF administration, known as Tasis, and Emergency Lawyers blamed the Sudanese army for the strike.

Strikes on Nyala and displaced people

On Monday morning, a drone attacked Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state and an RSF stronghold. According to medical sources and the RSF, 17 people were killed, including seven RSF officers, while another 23 were injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On Friday, according to Emergency Lawyers, an RSF drone attacked a gathering of internally displaced people in Blue Nile state on the border with Ethiopia. The group reported 41 deaths and described the strike as a humanitarian tragedy.

Attempted attack on dams

Meanwhile, a military source said that on Sunday air defence forces intercepted several RSF drones which, according to him, were aimed at the Atbara and Setit dams in Gedaref state in eastern Sudan. The RSF did not immediately comment on the information.

The UN condemned the deadly strikes. UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said drone attacks in different parts of the country are killing civilians, including children, and disrupting key services. The Sudanese army and the RSF have been fighting since April 2023, and the increased use of drones in recent months has caused more civilian casualties.

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