In the United States, President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped to a record low of 31%. This is the lowest figure of his political career, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Al Jazeera reports.

Democrats’ advantage

The same poll found the Republican Party trailing in the generic congressional ballot. Respondents were asked to choose between a hypothetical unnamed Democratic or Republican candidate. Democrats led Republicans by 12 percentage points.

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Other poll results

According to an NBC poll released on Sunday, 71% of Americans believe the country is moving in the wrong direction. Another 55% said they would vote for the Democratic Party if the election were held that day.

A Washington Post/ABC/Ipsos poll published on Monday put Trump’s approval rating at 33%. Seven out of ten respondents said gasoline is becoming unaffordable. The next US midterm elections are scheduled for November 3; they may determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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