The Israeli Air Force reported progress in agreements to procure Apache attack helicopters after a series of delays. At the same time, other defense procurements are being delayed mainly due to state bureaucratic procedures, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Air Force officers stressed that these acquisitions are important for the Israel Defense Forces' readiness amid the threat from Iran. A source told the publication that the consequences of the delays are already affecting operational capabilities beyond just the Air Force, and called for cutting bureaucratic procedures and implementing the government-approved defense budget.

Refueling aircraft may arrive in 2030

Among the key procurements still under consideration are the seventh and eighth Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tanker aircraft. After years of delays, a decision was made to renew the aerial refueling fleet with KC-46 aircraft, which is expected to increase the range and operational capabilities of Israeli fighter jets.

The new aircraft are intended to replace the aging Re'em tanker fleet, which has been repeatedly upgraded over the years. KC-46 aircraft can refuel several fighter jets simultaneously in midair and are equipped with modern communications and protection systems. Air Force representatives noted that if the agreement is signed in the coming months, deliveries could begin in 2030, while further delays would push back this timeline by years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ground forces and intelligence needs

The Israeli military is also considering the procurement of the 12th through 18th helicopters under the Pereh program, intended to replace the aging Yasur helicopters. These helicopters are expected to expand the Israel Defense Forces' operational range and its capabilities for transporting troops and equipment.

Defense industry representatives warned of a shortage of ammunition and missiles and stated the need to conclude agreements to expand production lines in Israel. The military also pointed to the need to replenish stocks of tank, artillery and missile ammunition.

Ground Forces commander Major General Nadav Lotan is working to accelerate the procurement of jeeps, trucks, tanks, Eitan and Namer armored personnel carriers, as well as spare parts. Separately, the military reported a need for technologies for the Military Intelligence Directorate's new data unit and for critical technological infrastructure for the C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate.

Read us on