In Cyprus, DISY parliamentary MP George Pamboridis declared €3.37 million in net personal assets, the highest figure among sitting MPs in the new asset declarations published by parliament on Tuesday. As Cyprus Mail reports, his family’s total net assets amounted to €5.29 million.

Pamboridis’ declaration lists €2.79 million linked to stakes in four companies. In particular, €1.98 million relates to his 20-percent stake in Vorando Holding Ltd. He also declared bank deposits of €376,207, cars worth €231,500, including two Porsches, and other assets worth €510,000.

The MP declared 26 real estate properties with a total current value of €419,000. He inherited most of the land plots from his parents and listed their acquisition value as zero. Pamboridis served as Cyprus’ health minister in 2015–2018.

Assets of other MPs

Next on the list is Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos, who declared about €1.91 million in net assets, excluding stakes in companies for which no value was stated. His declaration includes 11 real estate properties with a total current value of about €1.94 million.

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Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou listed €1.26 million in personal assets and €12.44 million in family assets. This is the largest difference between personal and family figures among the MPs covered by the publication. She also declared €316,900 in salary income, €352,980 in dividends, real estate worth €387,500, as well as jewelry and paintings worth €120,000.

Negative figures and different declaration periods

Three MPs reported negative net assets. AKEL MP Argentoulla Ioannou declared minus €254,735, listing liabilities of €359,754 to the local company Argentoulla Ioannou DEPE. ELAM MP Linos Hadjigeorgiou stated minus €47,727, while his party colleague Andreas Papacharalambous declared minus €19,984 in personal assets and minus €66,476 in family assets.

Annual declarations for 2026 were published in accordance with legislation adopted in 2024, which granted the tax commissioner authority to verify MPs’ financial statements. At the same time, the declarations of 12 parliamentarians, including House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou and Nicolas Papadopoulos, have only been updated through 2024.

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