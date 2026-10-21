Former U.S. President Barack Obama will hold a campaign rally in Atlanta, United States, on October 28 in support of Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and Democratic Party candidate for governor of Georgia Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The Hill reported on the planned event. The Democratic Party’s official account on social media platform X published a graphic announcing the rally. Obama himself said he would come to Atlanta to support Bottoms, Ossoff and other Democrats.

Senate and gubernatorial races

Ossoff, who represents Georgia in the U.S. Senate, is running for another term and will face Republican House member Mike Collins. In the race for the state’s governorship, Bottoms is facing Republican candidate Rick Jackson.

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The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates Georgia’s gubernatorial election as a “toss-up,” with no clear favorite. It classifies the Senate race as “likely Democratic.”

Obama’s other events

Obama is also set to support Democrats in other states on Saturday: he will hold a rally in Michigan for Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and in Ohio he will attend an event with Senate candidate Sherrod Brown and gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton.

Last week, Georgia recorded a state record for the number of votes cast on the first day of early voting in the midterm elections: voters submitted more than 180,000 ballots. According to the office of Georgia’s secretary of state, this is approximately 50,000 more than on the first day of early voting four years ago.

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