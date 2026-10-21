A Czech company unveiled the Orbitron drones and the HECTHOR robotic system

The Czech company ProLab Engineering presented the Orbitron line of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the HECTHOR ground-based robotic system, equipped with TUKAN interceptor drones.

At the Future Forces Forum in the Czech Republic, the developers showcased the Orbitron series of UAVs, as well as the HECTHOR ground-based robotic system with TUKAN interceptor drones.

Orbitron 6000

The flagship of the line is the Orbitron 6000 reconnaissance UAV with a hybrid power plant.

Structurally, it is designed as a “flying delta wing/blended wing” with a wingspan of 6 meters and a rear pusher propeller. For vertical takeoff and landing, the aircraft is equipped with four separate electric motors mounted on longitudinal beam cantilevers under the wing.

The aircraft is equipped with a four-stroke opposed-piston engine with electronic fuel injection and a 1,000-watt starter-generator, as well as a built-in Starlink terminal for communication. With a maximum takeoff weight of 70 kg, the aircraft can carry a 10 kg payload, reach a cruising speed of 100 km/h, and remain airborne for up to 24 hours with a range of up to 2,000 km.

Orbitron 3000

A smaller version in the lineup is the Orbitron 3000, a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone.

It has a similar aerodynamic shape with a wingspan of 3 meters and a weight ranging from 10 to 12 kg. The rear motor enables a cruising speed of 83 km/h.

Thanks to its high-density lithium batteries, the Orbitron 3000 is capable of performing monitoring and reconnaissance missions lasting up to 120 minutes.

HECTHOR

To protect against airborne threats, ProLab Engineering has developed the HECTHOR mobile system.

The system is based on the HECTHOR tracked UAV, equipped with optoelectronic detection sensors and a retractable compartment within the internal hull.

TUKAN

Inside the system is a launch platform for TUKAN interceptor drones.

The TUKAN interceptors themselves feature a distinctive red fuselage with a swept-back wing and are equipped with onboard artificial intelligence for autonomous target guidance.

Source: Future Forces Forum.

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