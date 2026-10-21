Trump's son-in-law said there is a real possibility of ending the war

U.S. President’s Special Representative Jared Kushner announced that positive progress had been made during negotiations aimed at ending the war and laying the groundwork for a lasting peace. He made this statement following a meeting with Russian dictator Putin.

According to Kushner, the negotiation process—involving Steve Witkoff as well as Ukrainian, European, and Russian representatives—is demonstrating constructive cooperation. Despite the significant amount of work ahead, the parties have a real opportunity to lay the groundwork for long-term security and stability.

Source: Kushner in Kharkiv

Witkoff’s talks with Putin lasted three hours and have concluded.

Ukraine and Russia agreed to the U.S. proposal to resume trilateral talks at the technical level. The initiative was supported following meetings between U.S. representatives in Oslo and St. Petersburg.

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the negotiations regarding Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after his meeting with Zelenskyy.

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