In the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira agreed to hold a meeting in the coming weeks. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing Bloomberg News.

Contact in Atlanta

According to Bloomberg, Rubio and Vieira briefly spoke in person on Friday on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from Group of Twenty countries in Atlanta. Rubio represented the United States, while Vieira represented Brazil. The agency cited people familiar with the situation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meeting before the G20 summit

Bloomberg reported that Rubio and Vieira agreed to meet again before the G20 summit, which is due to take place in Miami in December. This agreement concerns a separate contact following their brief conversation in Atlanta.

No additional details on the format or exact dates of the future meetings were provided in the report. The Jerusalem Post published this information as a developing story.

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