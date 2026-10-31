In the United States, at least 51 Muslim Americans are running for federal, state and local offices in the midterm elections scheduled for November 3. As Dawn reports, Muslim Network TV identified candidates in approximately 23 states. They include one contender for a Senate seat, 10 congressional candidates and dozens of contenders for state and local offices.

This is a documented minimum, not a complete nationwide list. The candidates are competing for offices that affect education, healthcare, housing, employment, public safety and civil rights.

Race for a Senate seat

Among the most prominent contests is the election for a Senate seat from Michigan, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed seeks to become the first Muslim elected to the upper chamber of the US Congress. In September, he was endorsed by Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi, the first Muslim woman elected to statewide office in the United States.

During a rally in Michigan on October 25, US President Donald Trump called El-Sayed a jihadist and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, and also said that he should not be allowed into the Senate. El-Sayed denied any connection to the organization; the article notes that no evidence of his membership in it was found.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who is also seeking reelection, faced similar attacks from Trump, who questioned her patriotism and returned to claims regarding her immigration history. Omar called the administration's actions political intimidation.

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Gaza and Iran in the election campaign

The war in Gaza has become one of the main campaign issues. Some Muslim and Arab American voters are demanding that Washington reconsider military support for Israel. El-Sayed called Israel's actions in Gaza genocide and urged an end to US military aid, and also opposed funding foreign militaries, including those of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is also seeking reelection, is demanding a full embargo on arms supplies to Israel. She said that US military support had contributed to abuses against Palestinians.

The discussion was intensified by the war with Iran: according to the outlet, US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, 2026, after which Iran carried out retaliatory strikes. On October 28, Associated Press reported that US officials had warned Middle Eastern countries and regional allies about possible new US strikes after the elections and a likely Iranian response.

The voting results will determine control of the House of Representatives and affect the balance of power in the Senate, including congressional oversight and funding for military programs.

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