In the U.S., companies are refusing to buy Russian diesel despite discounts due to fears of sanctions

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to persuade American companies to accept shipments of Russian diesel fuel that are already on their way across the Atlantic Ocean. However, businesses are in no hurry to agree, even to significant discounts, fearing legal consequences and reputational damage.

According to the publication, representatives of the Trump administration are privately reaching out to American companies, urging them to accept the Russian shipments.

Representatives from Moscow have also joined the effort to persuade potential buyers. Businesses are being offered substantial discounts, but the commercial benefits are not convincing the companies.

One industry analyst told reporters that fuel owners had been trying to find buyers for several weeks. However, American companies have shown no interest. Several sources interviewed by the publication confirmed that, at the time the diesel was loaded onto the tankers, no American buyer had been definitively confirmed.

Analysts attribute the businesses’ caution to several factors:

the risk of legal liability for transactions involving Russian energy resources;

possible investigations by the U.S. Congress;

reputational damage resulting from cooperation with Russian suppliers;

uncertainty regarding whether authorization for such transactions will remain in place after a change in administration in Washington.

One energy market representative noted that companies do not want to find themselves embroiled in protracted legal disputes and future congressional investigations.

The situation is complicated by contradictions between the decisions of the presidential administration and the position of some U.S. lawmakers.

On October 9, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued General License No. 135. The document temporarily authorized transactions related to the sale, delivery, unloading, and import of diesel fuel of Russian origin. The authorization is valid until April 7, 2027.

At the same time, Democrats in Congress believe that the administration cannot, by a single decision, repeal restrictions enshrined in a separate law. This refers to the ban on imports of Russian petroleum products, which the U.S. imposed in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In response to an inquiry from The Washington Sun, the U.S. Department of the Treasury stated that the general license is consistent with decisions the department has made previously. The department assured that it is complying with current laws and regulations.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called on shipping companies to turn their tankers around. He warned that those involved in such operations could face legal consequences, even if the current administration does not block the shipments.

One of the most telling examples is the Maltese-flagged tanker Agioi Fanendes. The vessel loaded approximately 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel fuel at the Baltic port of Primorsk on October 22.

Initially, the vessel’s destination was listed in tracking systems as the Port of New York and New Jersey, with an estimated arrival date of November 7.

Subsequently, in publicly available vessel tracking data, the destination was changed to “for orders.” This indicates that the final port of discharge has not yet been determined. According to The Washington Sun, U.S. officials and industry analysts speculate that some of the cargo may be rerouted to Brazil.

Brazil has long been one of the largest buyers of Russian diesel fuel. After Western sanctions were imposed in 2022, Brazil continued to purchase Russian petroleum products. Reuters previously reported on the resumption of shipments to Brazil following an agreement between Moscow and Washington.

According to the Associated Press, the cargo on the tanker Agioi Fanendes accounts for approximately 7% of daily diesel fuel consumption in the U.S. Despite this volume, analysts doubt that Russian shipments will have a significant impact on U.S. prices.

State authorities are putting additional pressure on potential buyers. New Jersey Governor Miki Sherrill stated that she is exploring ways to prevent Russian diesel from being unloaded at the state’s ports.

She called Trump’s agreements with Putin illegal and accused the U.S. president of helping to fill Russia’s budget at the expense of American consumers and Ukraine.

U.S. Democrats have also issued warnings to ports, banks, and energy companies about the potential consequences of participating in transactions involving Russian fuel. Lawmakers are demanding that records of these shipments be preserved for possible future investigations.

For the Trump administration, the situation is putting its agreements with Moscow to the test. Even a temporary easing of sanctions did not guarantee that the American private sector would agree to work with Russian fuel.

This was reported by The Washington Sun.

As a reminder, Democrats in the U.S. Congress are preparing to challenge the agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel. While the first tanker carrying fuel is en route to the U.S. coast, lawmakers are demanding that banks and port authorities preserve all documents related to the deal for further investigation. A number of Republicans have also spoken out against the diesel deal, including Senator Mitch McConnell, who sharply criticized Trump for “caving in to the Russian aggressor and autocrat.”

On October 28, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains adjusted their fuel prices; in particular, diesel and autogas became more expensive. The average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is about 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel is 104.86 UAH per liter.

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