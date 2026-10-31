Britain may restrict sales of loud fireworks — The Guardian

The UK government is considering tightening rules on the sale and use of fireworks after concluding a consultation on their noise levels and availability. Proposals include allowing only professional users to buy louder products, expanding the list of fireworks prohibited from general sale, and lowering the permitted noise level for consumer products from 120 to 110 decibels. As The Guardian reports, ministers rejected a complete ban on members of the public purchasing fireworks.

Animal protection and fire prevention

The initiative is supported by animal welfare advocates, veterinarians and the National Farmers’ Union. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that loud consumer fireworks cause stress, fear and injuries to pets, wildlife and livestock. The organization received more than 51,000 responses from supporters who joined its campaign backing the changes.

British Veterinary Association President Gwen Rees said that lower noise limits could reduce one of the main causes of animal stress, but quieter fireworks do not fully resolve the problem. According to her, animals can also be frightened by flashes and the unpredictable timing of launches, so clearer labeling, more responsible use and tighter sales controls are needed.

The National Farmers’ Union also cites the risk of fires during private displays. One of its members reported losing about four acres of wheat after a firework fell onto a field during the harvest.

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Industry reaction and next steps

The government said it would make changes to rules on pyrotechnics and fireworks after analyzing responses to the consultation, as soon as the parliamentary timetable allows. A six-month transition period is planned after the legislation is changed.

The British Fireworks Association opposes the restrictions. It emphasizes that setting off fireworks in public places or after 1 a.m. is already illegal, and that removing a significant number of legal regulated products from sale could push people to buy products on the illegal market.

Scotland has already introduced fireworks control zones where their use is prohibited, but the Redwings Horse Sanctuary charity believes such zones may shift the use of pyrotechnics to neighboring areas. In the Netherlands, a nationwide ban on most consumer fireworks came into force in August, while the Czech Republic has also tightened the relevant rules.

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