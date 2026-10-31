Estonian President Ülle Madise has proposed that the country’s parliament, the Riigikogu, appoint Supreme Court Justice Oliver Kask as the next Chancellor of Justice. This was reported by ERR News.

Candidate for parliament

Madise held the position of Chancellor of Justice before taking office as president earlier this month. In a statement published on the president’s website on Saturday, she announced Kask’s nomination as her successor.

The president described Kask as a recognized expert in constitutional law and the protection of fundamental rights in Estonia and beyond. According to Madise, his work in the Administrative Chamber of the Tallinn Circuit Court and his election as a Supreme Court justice confirm his professional competence, leadership and communication skills.

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Oliver Kask’s experience

Oliver Kask graduated from the Faculty of Law of the University of Tartu. He worked at the Ministry of Justice and served as a judge at the Tallinn Circuit Court from 2004 to 2024, including as head of its Administrative Chamber. Since September 2024, Kask has been a Supreme Court justice.

Before submitting the nomination, Madise held consultations with representatives of parliamentary parties. She noted that Kask’s professional experience, knowledge and personal qualities make him a suitable candidate for the position of Chancellor of Justice.

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