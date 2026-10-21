In Germany, researchers at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich found a similar distribution of support for the AfD party in the 2025 Bundestag election and for the Nazi NSDAP in the 1933 Reichstag election in more than half of municipalities. This was reported by Interia.

Comparison of election results

The team led by economic historian Davide Cantoni compared voting results in municipalities. In nearly one in five of them, both parties had high or very high levels of support compared with other municipalities in the respective federal state. In approximately the same number of municipalities, both the NSDAP in 1933 and the AfD in 2025 received low results. Another roughly fifth of municipalities showed average figures for both political forces.

In the Reichstag election in March 1933, the NSDAP won nearly 44% of the vote nationwide, but the results varied significantly by municipality. In some localities, more than 90% of voters supported the Nazis, while in others, fewer than 10% did.

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Social and regional factors

Political scientist Kai Arzheimer of the University of Mainz, who studies the far-right electorate, called the analysis results reliable but cautioned against simplistic conclusions. In his view, the matter is less about inherited political traditions of individual regions than about similar social and cultural characteristics of voters.

The researchers noted that AfD strongholds are found, among other places, in eastern Bavaria, the East Westphalia-Lippe region, northeastern Hesse, the Palatinate and certain border areas. These are often rural, structurally weak territories. The clearest connection was found where the rural character of an area, structural weakness and a Protestant tradition coincide. Catholic regions, which largely did not support the NSDAP in 1933, are also now less inclined to support the AfD.

Arzheimer noted that in the eastern federal states, the AfD receives noticeably more votes than in other parts of Germany. In his opinion, this is connected, in particular, with the lack of experience of democracy in the GDR. In sparsely populated areas of the western states, he also pointed to the weakening role of churches, trade unions and left-wing youth organizations.

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