Kim Kardashian copied her 13-year-old daughter's Halloween costume

American TV star Kim Kardashian revealed her Halloween 2026 look. This time, the celebrity decided to dress up as her own 13-year-old daughter, North West, whom she is raising with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

On Instagram, Kardashian posted a series of photos in which she recreated her daughter’s signature style. She wore a T-shirt with the words “N0rth4evr”—the title of North’s debut mini-album—and accessorized the look with a turquoise wig, a chunky chain, and spiked metal bracelets.

Other details included piercings on her face and hands, as well as a manicure with metallic accents. For the photo shoot, Kim also replicated her daughter’s signature poses.

The post received positive feedback from the star’s fans and family members.

“This is so fun,” wrote her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Twins!” commented her sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kim also posted a video of her transformation on TikTok. For the clips, she used her daughter’s music and the song “Moonlight” by rapper XXXTENTACION. Social media users noted that in this way, the star supported North’s creativity.





“Parental support is the best thing ever,” wrote one commenter.

This isn’t the first time Kim and North have shared a Halloween look. In 2023, they dressed up as Cher and Dionne from the movie “Headless,” and in 2016, they both dressed up as Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin.” Also, in 2019, the Kardashian-West family dressed up as characters from the animated series “The Flintstones.”

In previous years, Kim has also chosen celebrity looks for Halloween, including Pamela Anderson, Madonna, Cher, and Selena.

Meanwhile, North West is pursuing her own music career. In May 2026, she released her debut mini-album, “N0rth4evr,” and later made it onto Billboard’s “21 Under 21” list, which features promising young musicians.

Source: Billboard.

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