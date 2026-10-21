New York Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks accused Argentine President Javier Milei of improper interference in US congressional elections after he publicly endorsed Republican María Elvira Salazar's bid for re-election in Florida. Buenos Aires Times reports.

Congressman's statement

Meeks, who is the leading Democrat on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, published a statement on the social media platform X. He stressed that US elections should be decided by US citizens, not foreign heads of state, and called on the Argentine president to respect democratic principles.

According to the congressman, the United States and Argentina have longstanding relations based on mutual respect and shared democratic values. Meeks also stated that Congress must continue to make clear that any foreign interference in the electoral process is unacceptable.

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Support for Salazar

Meeks' reaction came after Salazar published a video in which Milei endorsed her candidacy for re-election to the House of Representatives from Florida's 27th District. In an address to Miami residents, the Argentine president called her one of the continent's strongest voices and praised her defense of freedom, democracy, free markets, and people's right to improve their lives through their own efforts.

Milei stated that Washington needs leaders who understand Latin America, stand up to the socialist left, and condemn the consequences of socialism. In a comment to The New York Post, Salazar responded to Meeks' criticism by saying that his objections were a source of pride for her, linking the dispute to ideological differences between political camps.

Elections in Florida

María Elvira Salazar, who is of Cuban descent, is running for re-election on November 3. She maintains close political ties with Donald Trump, and her work in Congress is associated, among other things, with a tough stance toward the governments of Cuba and Venezuela.

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