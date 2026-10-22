Shin Bet chief Zini meets French intelligence in Paris — Jerusalem Post

Israeli security service Shin Bet chief David Zini arrived in Paris on a working visit and met with senior officials from the French intelligence services. During the talks, they discussed countering terrorism and radical Islam against the backdrop of several weeks of unrest and violent protests in France, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing KAN News.

Meetings with French services

Zini met with representatives of France's General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) and General Directorate for External Security (DGSE). According to KAN News, the trip had been planned in advance, but the meetings also addressed combating terrorism and radical Islam.

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Shin Bet did not confirm that the meetings took place in France and did not disclose details about their nature.

Unrest in French cities

The visit came after Saturday's demonstrations in France, during which, according to the cited data, about 1,200 protesters were detained and 150 police officers were injured. The protests escalated into clashes with police, looting, and arson attacks on buildings and vehicles. Paris, Marseille and Lyon were most affected by the unrest.

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