In California, US federal authorities this week charged immigrants in a case involving alleged illegal voting. Most of them had applied for US citizenship and now face charges related to providing false information in forms or during interviews, The Hindu reports.

Possible punishment

For illegal voting in the United States, those convicted may face up to one year in prison. For providing false information in applications for US citizenship, those convicted may face up to ten years in prison.

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The source notes that these charges may hinder the defendants' attempts to naturalize in the United States. The cited prison terms apply to individuals who are convicted.

One of the defendants

Among those charged is Amandeep Kaur. Her husband, Kulwinder Singh, said that she has lived in the United States for eight years and is in the process of obtaining US citizenship.

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