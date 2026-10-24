In the United States, intelligence has determined that Iran has sharply intensified efforts targeting American officials in the Middle East and other countries. Some alleged plans that may involve deadly attacks are at an advanced stage, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Axios.

Intelligence chief's memo

According to Axios, the outlet reviewed an October 23 memorandum that US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The document states that the information concerns more employees than those currently authorized to access it.

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The one-page unclassified memorandum does not identify potential targets, countries outside the Middle East, or the nature of the alleged plans. The intelligence has already been shared with senior State Department officials, and Clayton proposed lowering the classification level of the materials as much as possible so that Rubio could distribute them more broadly.

Embassy staff reductions

A US official told Axios that this information is one of the reasons for reducing staff at US embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar, and Jordan. Earlier this week, family members and non-essential personnel were ordered to leave the US Embassy in Riyadh and the consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

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