An unofficial channel of communication between the European Council and the Kremlin remains open for discussions on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. The President of the European Council has not ruled out resuming dialogue with the Russian side.

“The channel is open, and Russia knows that if and when it truly wants to discuss how to achieve a ceasefire and how to protect energy facilities, it can reach out,” said Koshta.

At the same time, he expressed doubts about Moscow’s willingness to engage in dialogue.

“Have you seen any signs that Russia wants to seriously address this?” the European Council President asked a journalist. Speaking about the possible appointment of a European representative to participate in peace talks, Costa noted that the format depends on the nature of the discussions.

Koshta’s Contacts with the Kremlin As a reminder, in June, António Costa, chief advisor to the President of the European Council, held two telephone conversations with a high-ranking Russian official who is part of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. In this way, Costa sought to engage the Kremlin leader in negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. European Council President António Costa made this statement in an interview with Rapporteur. Ukraine could receive €17 billion from the EU by the end of the year, provided reforms are implemented. Naudė warned against negotiations on Ukraine without Kyiv’s participation — LRT. We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the negotiations on Ukraine. Earlier, Kushner reported encouraging progress in the peace talks on Ukraine. Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

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