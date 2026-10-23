In Estonia, acting Chancellor of Justice Olari Koppel stated that Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) cannot deny Russian and Belarusian citizens admission solely because their legal right to stay in the country may expire before they complete their studies. This was reported by ERR News.

The Office of the Chancellor of Justice reviewed a complaint from a Russian citizen whom TalTech rejected due to the lack of a valid residence permit. The university’s admission rules stipulate that Russian and Belarusian citizens must have legal grounds to stay in Estonia throughout the entire standard duration of the study programme.

Position of the Chancellor of Justice

Deputy Chancellor of Justice and adviser Olari Koppel, who is acting as chancellor, considers this rule a violation of the constitutional principle of equal treatment. According to him, the restriction discriminates against applicants based on citizenship.

Koppel noted that the applicant has lived in Estonia for four years, graduated from an Estonian secondary school and passed an Estonian-language examination at B2 level. Estonia’s Police and Border Guard Board denied him a temporary residence permit and ordered him to leave the country. The applicant appealed these decisions in an administrative court, and the deadline for his departure from Estonia was extended.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

University’s arguments

TalTech did not invite the applicant to an admissions interview because he lacked legal grounds to stay in the country. The university explains the restriction by the risk that a student may not complete their studies if they lose the right to remain in Estonia.

At the same time, Koppel stressed that students of any nationality may interrupt their studies for various reasons. He also noted that citizens of other countries may apply to TalTech even if their visas or residence permits do not cover the entire duration of the programme.

Estonian sanctions restrict Russians and Belarusians from obtaining visas as well as temporary residence permits for work, study or business. However, according to Koppel’s position, the sanctions do not prohibit citizens of these two countries from studying at Estonian universities; therefore, TalTech has no legal grounds to impose its own admission restrictions. TalTech Rector Tiit Land stated that the university will review its admission requirements if the court rules in the applicant’s favor.

Read us on