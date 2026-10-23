In Russia, there are plans to transfer subscribers of independent Internet service providers to state-owned companies

Russian authorities plan to introduce a mechanism for the temporary management of networks belonging to providers that have ceased operations or lost their licenses. This was reported by media outlets, citing a draft amendment to the “On Communications” law prepared by the Russian Ministry of Digital Development.

According to the document, operators holding general and universal licenses for telecommunications services will be able to assume temporary management of the networks of defunct companies, including their numbering, radio frequencies, and the rights and obligations under contracts with subscribers.

In addition, such operators will be offered the opportunity to purchase the infrastructure of companies that have ceased operations.

An interagency commission will determine which operator will temporarily manage the assets. However, the draft bill’s supporting materials do not specify which agencies will be part of the commission.

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development stated that the proposed mechanism is intended to ensure the uninterrupted provision of telecommunications services and to protect subscribers.

As noted by *Izvestia*, state-owned companies Rostelecom and TransTeleCom had previously offered small regional providers the opportunity to transfer their subscribers and infrastructure to them. This took place amid preparations to tighten state control over the telecommunications market.

As a reminder, Russian Post was offered the opportunity to sell alcohol following losses of 80 billion rubles.

In at least 19 Russian regions, street lighting has been restricted or turned off since the beginning of 2026, with officials citing the need for cost savings.

Anatoly Artamonov, chairman of the Budget Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, called for a review of the network of medical facilities in the regions and for its “optimization.”

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