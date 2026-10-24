In Poland, Przemysław Czarnek, deputy chairman of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, said that concrete talks on forming a broad electoral list of united right-wing forces may begin in the spring of next year. PiS is already preparing to compile candidate lists for the 2027 parliamentary elections, Interia reports.

Criteria for candidates

According to Czarnek, priority on electoral lists will be given to MPs who actively work locally and are active on social media. He explained that this approach is intended to encourage parliamentarians to work more intensively.

The politician also noted that PiS has many local government representatives who are completing their terms and are considering changing their political activities. He described them as people who have achieved significant success in cities and gminas.

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Possible cooperation with Rozwój Plus

Czarnek called the creation of a large United Right list necessary. He did not rule out that it could include politicians from Rozwój Plus, led by former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The PiS deputy chairman said that his party is open to such cooperation.

In Czarnek's view, running independently with support at the level of 3–5% could mean not only losing the chance for Rozwój Plus to win mandates, but also the loss of a mandate for the right wing. According to him, politicians are currently focused on local work, and they may move to concrete arrangements on a joint list in the spring.

According to the latest CBOS poll cited by Interia, the Civic Coalition has 28.6% support, PiS has 18.2%, and Confederation has 12.8%. Grzegorz Braun's Confederation of the Polish Crown received 7.3%, while other parties would not clear the 5% electoral threshold.

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