Orléans imposes curfew for children under 15 — Anadolu Agency

Mayor of the French city of Orléans Serge Grouard has announced a curfew for children under the age of 15 ahead of the congress of the far-right National Rally party. The restrictions will apply throughout the municipality on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time, Anadolu Agency reports.

Purpose of the restrictions

According to the mayor, the preventive measure is intended to prevent public order violations, reduce the risk of unrest, and ensure safety during planned gatherings in the city.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Orléans to protest against the National Rally congress. The event is taking place ahead of presidential elections scheduled for next year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A counter-protest is also expected in the city. Security measures have been strengthened amid concerns following unrest last weekend.

Seized items

On Friday evening, police conducted an operation at a toll collection point in Orléans. According to reports, law enforcement officers seized pétanque balls, a replica rifle, a hockey stick, and a knife.

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