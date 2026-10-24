Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Where and When to Watch the Match

On Sunday, October 25, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off for the first time this season. The teams will meet in the 10th round of the Spanish league at Barcelona’s home stadium, Camp Nou.

Following the daylight saving time change, the Barcelona–Real Madrid match will begin at 10:00 p.m. Kyiv time, according to Channel 24. The game can be watched online in Ukraine.

Ukrainian soccer fans will be able to follow the match via the MEGOGO video service. The live broadcast from Barcelona will air on the “Megogo Football First” channel.

To watch, you’ll need a “Sport” subscription or any MEGOPACK package.

The broadcast will be accompanied by a traditional analysis show featuring journalists and experts, which will begin on MEGOGO at 9:00 p.m.

Barcelona hosts Real Madrid as the La Liga leader: they have nine wins this season, and at home, they aim to solidify their position at the top even further thanks to their powerful attacking trio.

Real Madrid trails the Catalans by six points, and their goal is to end Barça’s unbeaten streak at home and narrow the gap in the standings.

As a reminder, during the 10th-round match of the Ukrainian Premier League between Kyiv’s “Dynamo” and “Kudrivka,” player Ivan Petryak was injured after a head-to-head collision with Kyiv defender Vladislav Dubinchak. The player was taken away by an ambulance and is currently in the hospital.

Cezary Kulesza, president of the Polish Football Association, stated that the Polish U-15 national team will not take the field if it faces Russia or Belarus in the playoffs of the 2026 FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival in Azerbaijan.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) is in talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation regarding a possible friendly match between the two national teams. According to RFU representative Maxim Mitrofanov, the organization is considering the possibility of holding such a match against the U.S. national team.

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