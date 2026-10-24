In Italy, police conducted more than 150 searches in Milan and 20 other cities, mainly in the Lombardy region. The investigative actions took place as part of an investigation into clashes during demonstrations last week, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the ANSA news agency.

Investigation into the clashes

According to judicial sources, the operation was launched after a suspicious chat message was found on the mobile phone of a young person allegedly linked to the clashes. Those searched included university students, high school students and minors. Most of them reportedly had no criminal record.

Enhanced security measures

Dozens of new demonstrations were expected in various Italian cities on Saturday. The October 17 Movement said it would announce the final protest locations and gathering points at the last moment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities stepped up security measures in major cities. In Bologna, businesses in the city center were installing wooden panels to protect shop windows. In Turin, stores on main shopping streets also began covering their windows with protective panels, while some announced a temporary suspension of operations.

Significant security forces were deployed in central Milan, including near Piazza del Duomo, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and Corso Vittorio Emanuele II. Police and carabinieri carried out identity checks, and military personnel were also deployed. In Florence, the shop windows of several luxury stores and jewelry shops in the city’s historic center were covered with protective panels.

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