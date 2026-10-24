Pina Picerno, Vice President of the European Parliament, agreed to end her hunger strike after an agreement was reached on providing aid to the Oleshkas.

"Last night, I spoke with Pina Picerno, Vice President of the European Parliament, and urged her to end her hunger strike in light of the progress made in resolving the humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky,” the ombudsman said.

According to him, Picerno’s hunger strike had begun to pose a serious threat to her life and health. At the same time, significant progress had been made in ensuring humanitarian aid for the residents of Oleshky and creating conditions for the evacuation of the civilian population.

Local Ceasefire and Humanitarian Corridor in Oleshky

“During our conversation, I informed her of the agreements reached regarding a local ceasefire, which was facilitated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. These agreements are intended to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of the civilian population,” he added.

According to Lubinets, the agreements provide for:

demining the road to Oleshky;

the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food, water, medicine, and essential medical equipment for the hospital;

ensuring the safe and unimpeded movement of civilians.

Lubinets also assured Picerno that he would keep her regularly informed about developments in the situation and progress in implementing the agreements reached.

It is also noted that protecting human life and ensuring access to humanitarian aid for the residents of Oleshky remain top priorities for Ukraine.

“We are extremely grateful to Pina Picerno for her unwavering dedication, principled stance, and consistent support for our people living under temporary occupation. Her compassion, determination, and willingness to fight for their lives and dignity deserve our deepest respect,” the ombudsman concluded.

This was reported on Telegram by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

The names of Russian commanders involved in the blockade of Oleshky in the Kherson region have been released.

As a reminder, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine will implement a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation in the town. Military officials stated that they will make every effort to assist the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety.

The evacuation from Oleshky will take place in three stages.

In Oleshky, which is temporarily occupied by Russia—the aggressor state—approximately 1,700 people remain trapped amid the ruins.

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