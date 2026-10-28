In London, United Kingdom, jurors at Southwark Crown Court were read statements by British actor and comedian Russell Brand that he gave to police during four interviews between September 2023 and July 2025. Brand said that he had never engaged in non-consensual sex. TimesLIVE reports.

Charges in the case

The 51-year-old Brand is standing trial on charges of sexual offences against six women, which the prosecution alleges took place between 1999 and 2009. He is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The actor denies all charges.

The judge instructed jurors to return a not-guilty verdict on one charge of indecent assault. At the same time, Brand is to face a new charge of attempted indecent assault related to the same incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Brand’s position

In written statements, Brand described a 2023 documentary and newspaper reports about him as defamatory and fabricated. He claimed that these materials contained what he called false anonymous allegations, and that the media and police then began looking for other statements against him. In Brand’s view, this could have led to other incidents being reconsidered or reinterpreted.

Brand acknowledged that he had led a very promiscuous sex life in the past, which he now condemns. According to him, he had sexual encounters in numerous places and under different circumstances, often with people he had just met, but insisted that all such encounters were consensual.

Jurors also heard allegations from women who approached detectives after the documentary and newspaper materials were released in 2023. The allegations presented in court included rape, coercion into oral sex, indecent acts, and an attempt to drag a woman into a men’s toilet. Prosecutors called Brand a ruthless predator, while he was expected, according to the source, to set out his position in court the following day.

Read us on